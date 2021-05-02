ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Rescue responds to 707 traffic crashes in 24 hours

Recorder Report 02 May 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 707 road traffic crashes (RTC) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which nine people died and 765 were injured.

As per the details released by Rescue 1122 here on Saturday, among the injured persons, 458 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas 298 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams, thus reducing the burden on hospitals.

The majority (88 percent) of the accidents involved motorbikes, said Rescue 1122, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline is essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 RTC traffic crashes

Comments are closed on this story.