ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
May 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices down

Reuters 01 May 2021

LONDON: Copper drifted lower on Friday, hovering below the $10,000 level it briefly broke through a day earlier as the dollar strengthened and some speculators locked in profits.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange had shed 0.8% to $9,803 a tonne by 1600 GMT after five sessions of gains. It rose to as high as $10,008 on Thursday, close to an all-time record of $10,190 hit in February 2011.

LME copper, which has gained 27% so far in 2021, was still on track for a monthly gain of 9%, boosted by optimism around prospects for a quick global economic recovery as well as tightening supply.

“There’s been a bit of profit-taking in copper, we’re going into the holiday season in China,” said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial.

Chinese bourses will be shut from May 3-5 for the Labour Day break, while the LME will be closed on May 3 for a bank holiday.

“But people still seem to be quite bullish. There’s a lot of bullish talk from the banks and trade houses about the green energy targets,” Montefusco said.

Citibank said this week there was a good chance copper could hit $12,000 a tonne over the next three to six months.

The dollar rose, extending gains after upbeat data on US personal income and spending, making commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Factory activity in top metals consumer China expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April.

Tin prices surged after Malaysia Smelting Corp, the world’s third largest tin producer, told clients its smelting operation was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three month tin hit $29,225 a tonne, the highest since May 2011, before reversing and slipping 0.3% to $28,405.

LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,406 after touching a fresh three-year peak, lead gained 1.3% to $2,143, nickel advanced 2.4% to $17,665, the strongest in nearly two months, while zinc gave up 0.2% to $2,912.

Copper copper rate copper mine copper ore Copper pri Copper heads

Copper prices down

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Tarin for swift privatisation of SOEs

PM unveils Rs370bn uplift package for G-B

EU hits Apple with music streaming charge

Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede kills 45

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.