Pakistan

Rawalpindi police stops issuing traffic licenses amid COVID-19 surge

  • The issuance of driving licenses has been suspended for two months to avoid an area-specific outbreak of COVID-19.
Syed Ahmed Updated 30 Apr 2021

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police has suspended the issuance of a driving license for two months to avoid an area-specific outbreak of COVID-19.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Mazhar Iqbal, informed this while speaking to the media.

“It is a national emergency, therefore, the issuance of all kinds of driving licenses has been suspended. All driving licenses with an expiry date between the suspension periods will be facilitated by the traffic police when the two-month closure of service will end.”

The CTO directed the staff to disinfect the entire premises of the traffic police headquarters and other traffic police posts as well.

Further, all police personnel have been instructed to follow mask mandate, maintain social distance, and adhere to all anti-COVID-19 SOPs.

The CTO added that the department appreciates the loyalty of the police personnel to the cause of serving the public, even during the deadly pandemic and harsh weather conditions.

He added that, in case of medical distress or emergency, the police force will be given all necessary support from the organization.

