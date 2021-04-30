ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

  • The meeting discussed the TLP’s review application from all legal aspects and decided to constitute a three-member committee comprising senior officers
  • On April 29, the TLP filed an appeal to the Interior Ministry seeking review of the government’s April 15 decision of banning it over countrywide violent protests
Fahad Zulfikar 30 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The government has decided to form a three-member committee over Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan's (TLP) plea seeking removal of the ban on the party, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, the decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The meeting discussed the TLP’s review application from all legal aspects and decided to constitute a three-member committee comprising senior officers.

On April 29, the TLP filed an appeal to the Interior Ministry seeking review of the government’s April 15 decision of banning it over countrywide violent protests.

The government banned TLP under the Anti-Terrorism Act in wake of the violent protests and deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

On April 12, several highways and busy roads in major cities were blocked by the workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in protest against the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore.

Protests erupted in major cities across Pakistan after the news of Rizvi’s arrest broke out that led to deadly clashes between the police and TLP activists.

The TLP had demanded of the government to expel the French ambassador and ban the import of goods from that country.

On November 16, the government had reached an agreement with the TLP to involve the parliament to decide the matter in three months. However, the government had expressed its inability to implement the agreement and sought more time. The TLP had agreed to delay its protest by two-and-a-half months to April 20.

Later, the party chief, in a video message, had asked the TLP workers to be ready to launch the long march if the government failed to meet the deadline. It had prompted the government to arrest him.

govt's decision Interior Ministry violent protests TehreekeLabbaik Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed seeking review of decision ban on TLP committee formed

