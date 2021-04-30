ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,308 Decreased By ▼ -554.93 (-1.24%)
KSE30 18,114 Decreased By ▼ -237.42 (-1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Palm reverses gains on cheaper rivals, lower Indian demand fears

  • However, higher palm oil exports from both Malaysia and Indonesia provided some cushion to the weakness.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed course to fall 0.9% on Friday, as cheaper American and Chinese rival oils and worries of lower demand from India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases dragged prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded at 3,902 ringgit ($951.01) per tonne by midday, after touching 3,996 ringgit earlier in the session.

A Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters that external markets' moves weighed on palm prices.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange's soyoil and palm oil contracts also declined 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively, due to profit-taking ahead of the weekend, traders said.

Rival soy oil on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Denting sentiment further, top palm importer India posted a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452 on Friday, while deaths jumped by 3,498.

However, higher palm oil exports from both Malaysia and Indonesia provided some cushion to the weakness.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April rose 9.7% from March, data from independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

Indonesia's exports, meanwhile, surged in the first quarter of this year, while end stocks remained low. Indonesia palm oil association (GAPKI) said on Wednesday demand for palm oil increased due to uncertainty in planting and production of other oilseeds.

