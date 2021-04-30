ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
Meezan Bank receives multiple awards

30 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Meezan Bank, the leading Islamic bank of Pakistan received the following two awards by the Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan at a ceremony held in Islamabad on Thursday to commemorate the significant milestone of receiving USD $One Billion remittance through Roshan Digital Account: Best Performing Bank – 1stPosition, Fastest Growing Bank.

Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President & CEO received these awards from Prime Minister in recognition of the Bank’s outstanding performance and contribution to the Roshan Digital Account initiative. Siddiqui in his comments expressed his gratitude to Allah, he thanked the Government, the central bank and his own team for making extra efforts in ensuring that the Overseas Pakistanis are being catered with the best banking products within the bounds of Shariah.

Earlier this year, the Bank had been recognized with two awards by the Honorable Prime Minister: Highest Amount of Deposits through Roshan Digital Account and Highest amount of Investment in Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates. Meezan Bank was one of the first entrants in the market and achieved the remarkable feat of successfully opening 10,000+ RDA accounts with Rs 8 billion deposits gaining the highest market share of this account in the industry at 25 percent.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

