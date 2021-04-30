'No ban on Aitekaf,' Ashrafi rejects rumours

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday clarified that the government did not impose any ban on observing Aitekaf at the country-wide Mosques, rather issuing anti-coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) to contain the spread of coronavirus among Moatakif (Aetikaf observers).

Addressing a news conference here, he categorically rejected the rumours circulating on social media networking sites about a ban on AItekaf (a ten-day communion with the Creator in isolation to seek His blessing and forgiveness for their sins observed in last 10 days of Ramazan).

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said the forthcoming Friday would be observed as Youm-e-Dua (Prayers Day) to seek the Almighty's repentance and forgiveness against the coronavirus outbreak.

On the occasion, a pledge would also be made with the Almighty that the nation would spend their future lives in accordance with Quran and Sunnah.