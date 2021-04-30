SOPs violations during March: 2,638 FIRs registered in Lahore

LAHORE: The capital city police have registered a total of 2,638 first information reports (FIRs) on violations of corona SOPs during the last month while more than 1,000 FIRs have so far been registered during the last two weeks of the current month.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that the actions were taken under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020. "As many as 2,638 FIRs were registered during the last month against SOPs violations, including not wearing facemasks, while police lodged more than 1,000 FIRs during the last two weeks of the current month," he added.

Out of the total, 1,635 FIRs were registered against persons for not wearing facemasks and maintaining social distance, the spokesperson said, adding that police also registered 261 FIRs including 165 FIRs for not wearing facemasks on last Wednesday.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that joint teams of police, district administration, Pak Army and Rangers are monitoring the implementation of SOPs and the enforcement status on the directions of the government.

