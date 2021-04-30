Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
30 Apr 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 29, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07313 0.07213 0.08900 0.05488
Libor 1 Week 0.08275 0.08475 0.14788 0.07888
Libor 1 Month 0.11325 0.11025 0.37013 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.14738 0.15300 0.63763 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.18550 0.17288 0.68663 0.17288
Libor 6 Month 0.20600 0.21650 0.80488 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28375 0.28225 0.89863 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
