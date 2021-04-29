World
Biden urges US police reform by anniversary of Floyd murder
29 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden called on Congress Wednesday to pass sweeping reforms to US policing by the May 25 anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, who died under a white officer's knee last year.
"We need to work together to find a consensus. Let's get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd's death," Biden told US lawmakers during a joint session of Congress.
"Now is our opportunity to make real progress," he said, eight days after the Floyd trial ended with a murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
