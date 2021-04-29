IESCO CEO underlines prompt action against power theft

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer IESCO Ch. Abdul Razaq has said that besides ensuring continuity of power supply during Holy month of Ramazan prompt action against power theft is also company’s top priority.

He was of the view that during April-2021 power detection teams caught 1757 suspicious electricity connections throughout IESCO region.

According to detail 1705 meters found slow, direct power supply was taken from 48 meters, 2 meter were tempered and 2 meter were found hole in body. On account of slow meters and power theft related users have charged 1.48 million units and fine of Rs 28.68 million also imposed and for legal proceeding application have also been submitted in local police stations.

IESCO Chief appreciated the field formations efforts and said that this campaign will continue until the last power thief is caught. He has requested customers to be a part of this National campaign and call on complaint and monitoring cell No. 051-92952933-6 or help line 118 if they found anyone stealing electricity.

