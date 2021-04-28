ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil creates 184,140 formal jobs in March, rounding off record first quarter

  • The figure for March was slightly more than the 180,000 forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the highest figure for that month since 2010.
  • Some 1.6 million positions were created in the month and 1.4 million were cut, the ministry said. In the first quarter, Brazil created 4.94 million formal jobs and cut 4.1 million, resulting in a record net Jan-March gain of 837,074.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil's economy added a net 184,140 formal jobs in March, Economy Ministry figures showed on Wednesday, rounding off a record first quarter as the economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump last year continued.

The figure for March was slightly more than the 180,000 forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the highest figure for that month since 2010.

Some 1.6 million positions were created in the month and 1.4 million were cut, the ministry said. In the first quarter, Brazil created 4.94 million formal jobs and cut 4.1 million, resulting in a record net Jan-March gain of 837,074.

The figures for March were led by the dominant services sector, which created a net 95,553 new positions, around half of the total. Industry created 42,150 new jobs, the ministry said.

The total number of formally registered workers in Brazil rose to 40.2 million, the highest since September 2015, according to historical data on the central bank's website.

Earnings rose, with the average monthly salary of new jobs created in March up to an unadjusted 1,802.65 reais ($333), the highest since last September.

February's 401,639 new jobs was revised down to 395,166, which means that month is no longer a record, ministry figures showed.

Brazil's economy Brazil's GDP Brazil's jobs Brazil's Treasury

Brazil creates 184,140 formal jobs in March, rounding off record first quarter

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters