Sri Lankan shares close higher as financials, industrials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks

The CSE All-Share Index rose 2.45% to close at 7,239.94 points. The index is up about 6.9% for the year.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc were the top gainers on the index, surging 8.64% and 8.57%, respectively.

Trading volumes rose to 107.3 million from 105.7 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading about 109.7 million rupees ($565,463.92) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 2.17 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 194 against the US dollar as of 1119 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.