GOC Gawadar applauds state-of-the-art VMS Project by iTecknologi

GOC Gawadar, Major General Major General Aamer Najam, visited Fisheries Monitoring Centre in Surbandar established by iTecknologi as part of the Larger Vessel Management System Project for Fishermen community.

During the visit, the respected Major General and his team was given a briefing and a live demonstration of the system by Mr. Ahmed Bokhari, CTO iTecknologi. The High Command of Armed Forces deeply appreciated and applauded the efforts of iTecknologi and the Government. According to the GOC Gawadar of Armed Forces, the VMS system designed and implemented by iTecknologi will pave the way for a much need security and regulatory framework that is essential for the protection of Pakistani poor fishermen and international borders of our beloved motherland.

Earlier this month, the honourable Chief Minister of Baluchistan, Mr. Jam Kamal inaugurated the VMS project in the presence of print and electronic media and praised the VMS system by iTecknologi. “The VMS system is the first step in regulating the fishing industry in compliance of international regulations; the system will provide the data that will help the Government to improve the livelihood of fishermen community as well as protect them from crossing border into hostile enemy territories”, the Chief Minister remarked.

iTecknologi Group of Companies is one of the leading conglomerates in Pakistan with its diverse operations across the globe.The group enjoys unparalleled operations in core sectors such as Tracking & Security, Logistics & Transportation, Software Development, Information Technology, Car Rental, GIS & Mapping, and Food. More information on the company can be taken from www.itecknologi.com