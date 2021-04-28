ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Apr 28, 2021
'Solid waste management to start work within 15 days'

Recorder Report 28 Apr 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch presiding over a meeting with the concerned officers regarding solid waste management at his office Tuesday said that to ensure cleanliness in the cities the solid waste management will start working within ten to fifteen days.

He informed that in the first phase 200 Solid Waste Management vehicles will lift garbage from the cities of Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar Abdul Rashid Zardari, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, Deputy Director National Highways Authority Irfan Ahmed, General Manager Operations Deokjae Col. Ahmed Raza Khan (retd) and officers of other concerned departments were attended the meeting.

Commissioner Hyderabad said that 200 vehicles of Solid Waste Management will lift garbage from cities on a daily basis and anyone has complaint about it can contact the government.

He directed Deputy Director of the National Highway Authority and General Manager Operation Deokjae that solid waste management vehicles should not be stopped at the toll plaza and tax money should not be collected from them and a letter is also being sent to them from the office of Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad.

He said that to dispose of garbage 200 acres of land has been allotted beyond Toll Plaza Jamshoro and vehicles will pass through Jamshoro Toll Plaza daily therefore they should be exempted from toll tax.

He informed that planning is being done for disposal of garbage on permanent basis for which land will be identified at Ganjo Takker site or some other place and then city waste will be dumped there.

He asked Solid Waste Management officials to start working on pattern of Karachi without delay and if they face any difficulty in their work, they should contact DC Hyderabad.

Farhan Lodhi of Solid Waste Management while briefing the Divisional Commissioner said that there are different ways of doing solid waste management. In the first phase, the city's streets and roads are divided into four sections to determine the appropriate vehicles accordingly.

