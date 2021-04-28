Silkbank board provides requisite concurrence to Bank Alfalah

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited has provided the requisite concurrence to Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) to apply to the State Bank of Pakistan to proceed with the due diligence of the consumer portfolio of Silkbank Limited.

"M/s Bank Alfalah Limited has also requested Silkbank Limited to provide its concurrence to BAFL to apply to State Bank of Pakistan to proceed with the due diligence of the consumer portfolio of Silkbank Limited, in order to explore the possibility of BAFL's acquisition of the same," material information sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

Earlier, Habib Bank Limited had also expressed interest in Silkbank's consumer portfolio.

