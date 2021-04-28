‘Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority working on new projects worth Rs4bn’

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is working expeditiously on new projects worth Rs4 billion and the foundation stone of new drinking water projects in various cities of Punjab will be laid early next month.

He said this while talking to Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed who called on him, here today. Clean drinking water projects in the Pothohar Region were approved during the meeting.

“We will fulfill the promise of provision of clean drinking water in cities and villages of Punjab in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the governor said, adding: “I consider the provision of clean drinking water to the people as my mission and the incumbent government will ensure the provision of clean drinking water facilities to as many areas of Punjab as possible.”

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi also met the governor and exchanged views on different issues.

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said that there are serious problems regarding clean drinking water in the Pothohar region and the steps taken by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to solve this problem are welcomed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021