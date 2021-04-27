ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TECNO unveiled the ‘Spark girl’; do we expect a new smartphone?

BR Web Desk 27 Apr 2021

Every passing day adds more to the competition of the smartphone industry. State-of-the-art products with exquisite features enter the smartphone market every day. Similarly, TECNO always strives to bring amazing products to counter the competition and reach customer satisfaction. Recently, TECNO released a teaser on its social media platforms that hinted towards a ‘Spark girl’. The anticipation of figuring out the identity of Spark girl has drastically increased the traffic on TECNO’s social media platforms.

Moreover, there was a whisper circulating regarding a new smartphone that is anticipated to be Spark 7 Pro. However, there has not been any official statement regarding the name or launch date of the smartphone. Only the mysterious teaser on the social media platforms hinted that something was cooking. Now the people are convinced that the upcoming smartphone is Spark 7 Pro. So does it mean that the new Spark girl is the ambassador of TECNO Spark 7 Pro?

The famous Spark series had high-end phones for affordable price. The amazing Spark series campaigns have made the smartphones an instant fan favorite because high-profile celebrities had promoted it. The Spark 6 campaign based on the hero concept was a huge success which had Ali Zafar as the brand ambassador. Even before Spark 6, there was a long list of Pakistani celebrities that backed the Spark series. To name a few, these included Sadia Khan, Yashma Gill, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and many more.

The expected new smartphone is said to have a MediaTek Helio G80 processor that is considered to be high quality product with fast processing speed. It will also have a 90Hz refresh rate that makes it a smooth working device. Both these features contribute to the ability of the smartphone to become a gaming beast. Furthermore, it is expected to have a 48MP camera that will fulfill the requirement that has the highest demand.

TECNO has always managed to satisfy the customers’ needs and people are optimistic about the upcoming Spark 7 Pro. The expectations are accumulating and people are becoming anxious. The announcement is expected to be at any day now. In order to stay in touch with the recent updates, you will have to visit the social media platforms of TECNO.

TECNO smartphone Spark girl TECNO Spark 7 Pro affordable smartphones Spark 6

TECNO unveiled the ‘Spark girl’; do we expect a new smartphone?

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters