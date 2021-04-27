TECNO unveiled the ‘Spark girl’; do we expect a new smartphone?

Every passing day adds more to the competition of the smartphone industry. State-of-the-art products with exquisite features enter the smartphone market every day. Similarly, TECNO always strives to bring amazing products to counter the competition and reach customer satisfaction. Recently, TECNO released a teaser on its social media platforms that hinted towards a ‘Spark girl’. The anticipation of figuring out the identity of Spark girl has drastically increased the traffic on TECNO’s social media platforms.

Moreover, there was a whisper circulating regarding a new smartphone that is anticipated to be Spark 7 Pro. However, there has not been any official statement regarding the name or launch date of the smartphone. Only the mysterious teaser on the social media platforms hinted that something was cooking. Now the people are convinced that the upcoming smartphone is Spark 7 Pro. So does it mean that the new Spark girl is the ambassador of TECNO Spark 7 Pro?

The famous Spark series had high-end phones for affordable price. The amazing Spark series campaigns have made the smartphones an instant fan favorite because high-profile celebrities had promoted it. The Spark 6 campaign based on the hero concept was a huge success which had Ali Zafar as the brand ambassador. Even before Spark 6, there was a long list of Pakistani celebrities that backed the Spark series. To name a few, these included Sadia Khan, Yashma Gill, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and many more.

The expected new smartphone is said to have a MediaTek Helio G80 processor that is considered to be high quality product with fast processing speed. It will also have a 90Hz refresh rate that makes it a smooth working device. Both these features contribute to the ability of the smartphone to become a gaming beast. Furthermore, it is expected to have a 48MP camera that will fulfill the requirement that has the highest demand.

TECNO has always managed to satisfy the customers’ needs and people are optimistic about the upcoming Spark 7 Pro. The expectations are accumulating and people are becoming anxious. The announcement is expected to be at any day now. In order to stay in touch with the recent updates, you will have to visit the social media platforms of TECNO.