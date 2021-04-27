ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
FTSE 100 slips

Reuters 27 Apr 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday as heavyweight export-oriented companies slipped on a stronger pound, while a rally in shares of IMI helped the mid-cap index outperform the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.1% as large dollar-earning consumer staples companies such as Diageo, British American Tobacco, and Unilever dropped after the pound strengthened.

However, the losses were limited as miners added 1.4% after copper prices hit their highest in over 10 years.

Aero and defence stocks also rose, with Rolls Royce jumping 3.7% after it said on Friday it was in constructive talks with Spain over the sale of its Spanish unit ITP Aero.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.3%. Engineering firm IMI jumped 7% to the top of index after it raised its annual profit outlook.

“With a data calendar as juicy as this week, Monday morning COVID-19 nerves are likely to be quickly forgotten,” said Jeffery Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The FTSE 100 has gained 7.3% year-to-date as encouraging economic data on the back of speedy COVID-19 vaccinations and constant policy support from the government lifted optimism about a stronger economic recovery.

Goldman Sachs expects Britain to grow by a “striking” 7.8% this year, more than the United States following a nearly 10% slump last year as it was hit by longer coronavirus lockdowns than many of its peers.

Global education group Pearson rose 2.2 after posting a 5% increase in underlying revenue growth in the first quarter, helped by strong demand for online learning courses.

Food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle added 6.2% after saying it was exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its commercial sweeteners unit and separate it from its food and beverage solutions business.

