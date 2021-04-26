ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India central bank limits single term of bank CEOs, managing directors to 15 years

  • These are some learnings from the banking crisis that unfolded last year from the Yes bank case, so the RBI is putting these steps in place to ensure that such kind of issues don't arise in future.
  • Bank chiefs who are not promoters will be eligible for a second-term, even after the 15-year period.
Reuters 26 Apr 2021

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday chief executive officers and managing directors at Indian private-sector banks will be eligible to hold these posts for up to 15 years, as it unveiled a series of rules on term limits.

Analysts welcomed the new rules and said they may be extended to the shadow banking sector as well.

"These are some learnings from the banking crisis that unfolded last year from the Yes bank case, so the RBI is putting these steps in place to ensure that such kind of issues don't arise in future," said Asutosh K Mishra, analyst at a domestic brokerage house, Ashika Stock Broking.

In March 2020 the central bank rescued Yes Bank, then the country's fifth-largest private lender, as it reeled under a mountain of bad loans due to its exposure to shadow lenders and real estate companies.

The central bank also said on Monday that a CEO, MD or whole-time director (WTD) who is a promoter or major shareholder of a bank as well will not be eligible to hold these posts for more than 12 years, with an extension of up to 15 years permitted at its sole discretion.

Bank chiefs who are not promoters will be eligible for a second-term, even after the 15-year period.

"Thereafter, the individual will be eligible for re-appointment as MD and CEO or WTD in the same bank, if considered necessary and desirable by the board, after a minimum gap of three years," it added.

During this three-year gap, the individual shall not be appointed or associated with the bank or its group entities in any capacity, directly or indirectly, it added.

RBI also said the chairman of the board must be an independent director.

It also listed some other guidelines on the pay of non-executive directors, age limits and setting up of audits, remuneration and risk-management committees. The RBI has given banks until Oct. 1 to comply with the rules.

See the full notification here: https://bit.ly/3tNDpcJ

However, the chairpersons, MDs, CEOs who have already completed 12 or 15 years, will be allowed to complete their current term as already approved by the RBI, it said.

Mishra said lenders like Kotak Mahindra Bank may be affected though the impact will not be felt immediately as RBI has allowed CEOs to complete their current tenure.

Promoter Uday Kotak who has been at the helm of the bank for over 12 years had been re-appointed for a term of three years starting January 2021.

"The central bank may extend these rules even to the shadow banking sector, which will be a step in the right direction," said Prakash Agarwal, head of financial institutions at India Ratings and Research.

RBI Reserve Bank of India banking sector Yes bank case

India central bank limits single term of bank CEOs, managing directors to 15 years

We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems, PM tells UN's ESCAP session

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters