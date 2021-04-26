Another 138 corona cases reported in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Another 138 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to spokesman for the health department, 618 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that 791 corona patients succumbed to coronavirus in the district since eruption of pandemic.

He further said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,639 while 14,395 patients recovered.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 112 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 273 patients, including 119 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 111 including 29 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 79 including 36 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 1,448 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.