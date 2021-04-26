Chairman Senate assures FPCCI support on economic growth

KARACHI: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani met with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and discussed a variety of issues concerning to economic growth of Pakistan.

The delegation led by President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo comprised of office bearers and senior representatives of business, industry, and trade community of Pakistan also attended the Iftar-cum-Dinner hosted by the chairman Senate at his residence, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Sadiq Sanjrani and FPCCI’s delegation discussed the issues concerning the business environment of the country and economic growth of Pakistan at length.

The delegation briefed the Chairman Senate on their concerns and inputs on macroeconomic, industrial, financial, energy, taxation/tariffs, ease of doing business, and trade policies of Pakistan.

Chairman Senate assured the delegation of his full support and promised to take up the issues at the highest forums.

Sadiq Sanjrani presented president FPCCI with the Crest of the Senate of Pakistan and Mian Maggo presented him with the Crest of FPCCI.