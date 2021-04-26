ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Raw sugar prices climb, focus on Brazil crop outlook

  • May raw sugar was up 0.13 cents, or 0.8%, at 17.04 cents per lb.
  • July arabica coffee rose by 0.2 cents, or 0.1%, to $1.3870 per lb.
  • July New York cocoa rose by $1, or 0.04%, to $2,451 a tonne.
Reuters 26 Apr 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Monday, climbing back up towards the prior session's near two-month peak, with the market supported by dry weather in Brazil which looks set to curb cane production in the 2021/22 season.

SUGAR

May raw sugar was up 0.13 cents, or 0.8%, at 17.04 cents per lb by 1119 GMT after peaking at 17.08 cents on Friday, its highest since Feb. 26.

Dealers said the release by industry group UNICA of cane and sugar production data for the Centre-South of Brazil this week would provide a short-term focus as the market seeks to assess the situation.

The data will cover the first half of April.

Money managers and hedge funds added more than 40,000 contracts to their bullish bet in raw sugar futures on ICE.

August white sugar rose by $1.30, or 0.3%, to $462.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee rose by 0.2 cents, or 0.1%, to $1.3870 per lb. The benchmark second position peaked at $1.4020 on Friday, its highest since Feb. 25

Dealers said the market was supported by the prospect of tightening supplies as Brazil harvests a smaller crop this year, an off-year in its biennial cycle, and demand begins to revive in the United States and Europe.

July robusta coffee rose by $2, or 0.1%, to $1,418 a tonne.

COCOA

July New York cocoa rose by $1, or 0.04%, to $2,451 a tonne.

Dealers said ample supplies continued to keep a lid on prices.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.846 million tonnes by April 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up 7.5% from 1.718 million tonnes over the same period last season.

July London cocoa fell by 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,643 pounds a tonne.

