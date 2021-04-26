CBOT soybeans may extend gains to $15.82

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may break a resistance at $15.63-3/4 and extend its gains to $15.82.

The resistance is identified as the 207% projection level of an uptrend from $13.36-3/4. In terms of projection analysis, this is not a particular barrier, around which a bearish reversal is unlikely to form.

The uptrend is expected to reverse in the range of $15.98 to $16.24. Support is at $15.41-1/4, a break below which could cause a fall into $15.14-1/4 to $15.30-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, the contract has pierced above a key resistance at $15.51.

It is critical that the contract closes above this level on Monday, as the first black candlestick may form on the rise from the April 13 low of $13.78, if it closes below $15.51.

This candlestick would signal the start of a correction which never occurred.

