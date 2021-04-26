Sanjrani assures support to FPCCI

KARACHI: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani hosted an Iftar-cum-dinner in honour of FPCCI’s delegation at his official residence and discussed issues of the business community. President of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo met Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan along with a large delegation of FPCCI comprising of office bearers and senior representatives of business, industry and trade community of Pakistan.

Sadiq Sanjrani and FPCCI’s delegation led by Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo discussed the issues concerning the business environment of the country and hampering the economic growth of Pakistan at length. The delegation briefed the Chairman Senate on their concerns and inputs on macroeconomic, industrial, financial, energy, taxation/tariffs, ease of doing business and trade policies of Pakistan. Chairman Senate assured the delegation of his full support and promised to take up the issues with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Notably, FPCCI’s delegation comprised of Khawaja Shahzeb Akram Senior Vice President; Ather Sultan Chawla, Adeel Siddiqui and Arif Jeewa Vice presidents; Haji Ghulam Ali Vice President SAARC CCI; former Senator Zafar Chaudhdy, Khurram Tariq Sayeed, Sheikh Aslam, and Qaiser Khan – Former Vice Presidents; Mirza Abdul Rehman, Coordinator Capital Office; Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Coordinator Head Office Karachi; Mohammad Ali Mian, Coordinator Punjab; Irfan Iqbal Sheikh former President Lahore CCI; and Chaudhry Waheed, Nadeem Qureshi, and Mudassar Mansoor.

Several Federal ministers/advisors to Prime Minister including Shibli Faraz and Azam Sawati were also present on the occasion. Sadiq Sanjrani presented Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo with the Crest of the Senate of Pakistan and Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo presented him with the Crest of FPCCI.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021