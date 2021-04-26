ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business & Finance

Sanjrani assures support to FPCCI

26 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani hosted an Iftar-cum-dinner in honour of FPCCI’s delegation at his official residence and discussed issues of the business community. President of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo met Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan along with a large delegation of FPCCI comprising of office bearers and senior representatives of business, industry and trade community of Pakistan.

Sadiq Sanjrani and FPCCI’s delegation led by Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo discussed the issues concerning the business environment of the country and hampering the economic growth of Pakistan at length. The delegation briefed the Chairman Senate on their concerns and inputs on macroeconomic, industrial, financial, energy, taxation/tariffs, ease of doing business and trade policies of Pakistan. Chairman Senate assured the delegation of his full support and promised to take up the issues with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Notably, FPCCI’s delegation comprised of Khawaja Shahzeb Akram Senior Vice President; Ather Sultan Chawla, Adeel Siddiqui and Arif Jeewa Vice presidents; Haji Ghulam Ali Vice President SAARC CCI; former Senator Zafar Chaudhdy, Khurram Tariq Sayeed, Sheikh Aslam, and Qaiser Khan – Former Vice Presidents; Mirza Abdul Rehman, Coordinator Capital Office; Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Coordinator Head Office Karachi; Mohammad Ali Mian, Coordinator Punjab; Irfan Iqbal Sheikh former President Lahore CCI; and Chaudhry Waheed, Nadeem Qureshi, and Mudassar Mansoor.

Several Federal ministers/advisors to Prime Minister including Shibli Faraz and Azam Sawati were also present on the occasion. Sadiq Sanjrani presented Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo with the Crest of the Senate of Pakistan and Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo presented him with the Crest of FPCCI.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

