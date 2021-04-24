ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in Sindh, infects 923 others

  • Shah said that out of 12,104 samples tested overnight 923 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed positive that constituted 7.6 percent current detection rate.
APP 24 Apr 2021

KARACHI: As many as 6 patients succumbed to Coronavirus overnight lifting the death toll to 4,593 while 923 new cases emerged throughout the Sindh province including 559 new cases from Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday informed that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,593 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that out of 12,104 samples tested overnight 923 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed positive that constituted 7.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,549,387 tests have been conducted against which 277,592 cases were diagnosed. Of them 94.4 percent or 262,138 patients have recovered, including 267 overnight, he further added.

The CM said that currently 10,861 patients were under treatment; of them 10,263 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 498 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 464 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 who were shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 923 new cases, 559 have been detected from Karachi which included 267 from district East, 107 South, 73 Central, 69 Malir, 25 Korangi and 18 from district West.

Hyderabad district has 95, Thatta 64, Sukkur 41, Larkana 25, Matiari 22, Shikarpur 20, Jamshoro 17, Sujawal 14, Kamber-Shahdadkot 12, Ghotki 8, Khairpur 7, Tando Muhammad Khan 5, Shaheed Benazirabad 4, Mirpurkhas 3, Dadu, Sanghar and Kashmore 2 each and Badin and Nausheroferoze 1 each.

