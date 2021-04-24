Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Saturday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,088,103 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday.

At least 145,544,640 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, 13,991 new deaths and 892,677 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,914 new deaths, followed by India with 2,624 and United States with 962.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 571,199 deaths from 31,992,070 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 386,416 deaths from 14,237,078 cases, Mexico with 214,504 deaths from 2,323,430 cases, India with 189,544 deaths from 16,610,481 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,385 deaths from 4,401,109 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 271 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 270, Bosnia-Herzegovina 250, Montenegro 232 and Bulgaria 226.

Europe overall has 1,045,965 deaths from 49,211,628 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 888,392 deaths from 27,913,063 infections, and the United States and Canada 595,072 deaths from 33,153,693 cases.

Asia has reported 312,321 deaths from 23,216,145 cases, the Middle East 125,727 deaths from 7,519,260 cases, Africa 119,586 deaths from 4,488,252 cases, and Oceania 1,040 deaths from 42,605 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases. However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.