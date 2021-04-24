ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.430 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,733. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.006 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.666 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.006 billion), Silver (PKR 826.443 million), DJ (PKR 601.337 million), Platinum (PKR 488.887 million), SP 500 (PKR 325.175 million), Crude Oil (PKR 218.451 million), Copper (PKR 168.236 million), Natural Gas (PKR 104.517 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 17.796 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 14 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 9.199 million were traded.

