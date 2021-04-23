ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
De Bruyne, Aguero back for Man City as Guardiola targets fourth League Cup

  • De Bruyne hobbled off during City's FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea with an ankle injury last weekend while Aguero has not played since early March due to niggles and a muscle problem.
  • Guardiola's first trophy with City was the League Cup in 2018 and he has won it three years in a row since.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are back from injury and are in contention for Sunday's League Cup final, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday as the club targets a fourth title in a row when they play Tottenham Hotspur.

De Bruyne hobbled off during City's FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea with an ankle injury last weekend while Aguero has not played since early March due to niggles and a muscle problem.

"Both (are ready), they trained today," Guardiola told reporters. "(For Aguero) today was the first training session in two weeks. Tomorrow we have the last training session and then we are going to decide."

Guardiola's first trophy with City was the League Cup in 2018 and he has won it three years in a row since.

Though the competition is not a high priority for other managers who usually play second string squads, the Spaniard has always taken it seriously.

"We cannot deny the Champions League is close and the Premier League is not over and they are more important. But we want to win this competition," Guardiola said.

"For Tottenham, it will be their first title in years and their commitment will be incredible and the quality of their players is extraordinary."

The League Cup was Spurs' last trophy when the London side won it in 2008.

However, Guardiola is also keeping one eye on their Champions League semi-final trip to Paris St Germain next week.

"The Carabao (Cup) is nice, we play to win the title, but PSG is there," he added. "We (will) see what happens on Sunday."

