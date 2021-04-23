ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat down 3-6 cents, corn and soybeans down 4-8

  • CBOT May wheat reached a high of $7.15 a bushel on Thursday, the highest for a most-active contract since May 2014.
  • CBOT July corn peaked at $6.35 a bushel in overnight trading, the highest for a most-active contract since June 2013.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

WHEAT - Down 3 to 6 cents per bushel

Wheat futures retreat on profit-taking after rising to multi-year highs on Thursday. Losses limited by concerns about US winter wheat following frigid temperatures this week that may have damaged some crops.

CBOT May wheat reached a high of $7.15 a bushel on Thursday, the highest for a most-active contract since May 2014.

Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least half a million tonnes from the next French wheat harvest, as China looks widely to cover grain import needs heightened by a domestic corn deficit, traders said.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last down 2-3/4 cents at $7.07-1/2 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last down 3/4 cent at $6.66-3/4 per bushel. MGEX May spring wheat was unchanged at $7.08-1/2 per bushel.

CORN - Down 4 to 8 cents per bushel

Corn drops on profit-taking after hitting the highest in nearly eight years. Strong feed grain demand, worries over slow US Midwest planting progress and dry conditions in Brazil's second-crop corn areas limit declines.

CBOT July corn peaked at $6.35 a bushel in overnight trading, the highest for a most-active contract since June 2013.

The US Department of Agriculture on Friday morning confirmed private sales of new-crop US corn to China, Guatemala and undisclosed buyers.

South Korean importers also booked corn purchases on Friday for shipment this summer.

Milder weather is expected in the US Midwest after cold delayed planting this week. But weekend rains may continue to stall seeding in the southwest portions of the region and in the Delta area, forecasters said.

Drought conditions were expected to worsen in Brazil's safrinha corn area over the next two weeks, forecasters said.

Argentina's 2020/21 corn crop will hit 50 million tonnes, up from the 48.5 million tonnes previously forecast, due to a higher planting area and good yields in Cordoba province, the Rosario grains exchange said.

CBOT May corn last traded down 4-1/2 cents at $6.46 per bushel. July corn was last down 4-1/2 cents at $6.27.

SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 8 cents per bushel

Soybeans ease on profit-taking after hitting seven-year highs on Thursday. Tight supplies and robust demand for soybeans and soyoil limiting losses.

July soybean futures peaked at $15.24 a bushel on Thursday, the highest for a most-active contract since May 2014.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 3-1/4 cents at $15.30 per bushel. Actively traded July was down 4-1/2 cents at $15.09-3/4.

wheat prices SOYBEANS price wheat crop CBOT soybeans Wheat import soybeans export

Wheat down 3-6 cents, corn and soybeans down 4-8

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

PM inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree

WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties

Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters