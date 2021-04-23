ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ashmore Investment to sell its stake in Pakistan’s can maker

  • The entire offer of 93,888,000 Ordinary Shares will be offered through the book building process at a Floor Price of PKR 35/- per share i.e. translated into Rs3.3 billion rupees ($22 million).
Ali Ahmed 23 Apr 2021

Ashmore Investment Management Ltd is planning to sell part of its stake in Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd (PABC), a drink packaging manufacturer in an initial public offering (IPO) in June, reported Bloomberg.

As per details provided by PABC, Ashmore Mauritius PABC Limited, which is the sponsor of PABC is divesting 26% of the paid up capital of the Company through this Offer For Sale. The offer comprises of 93,888,000 Ordinary Shares of face value worth PKR 10/- each offered by the Ashmore Mauritius PABC Limited.

The entire offer of 93,888,000 Ordinary Shares will be offered through the book building process at a Floor Price of PKR 35/- per share i.e. translated into Rs3.3 billion rupees ($22 million).

Initially, 75% of the Offer size i.e. 70,416,000 Ordinary Shares will be allotted to successful bidders and 25% of the Offer i.e. 23,472,000 Ordinary Shares will be offered to retail investors. Unsubscribed shares, if any, of the General Subscription portion will be allotted to successful Bidders of the Book Building Portion on a pro-rata basis.

The Floor Price of PKR 35/- has a maximum Price Band of 40%, above which no Bid shall be accepted. At maximum Price Band, the Strike Price shall be PKR 49/- per share

Ashmore Mauritius PABC Limited has also entered into agreements to sell 18,052,974 shares i.e. approximately 5% of the paid up capital of Company at a price of PKR 30.80 per share to Mrs. Hamida Salim Mukaty (part of Liberty Group) and 72,221,651 shares i.e. approximately 20% of the paid up capital of Company at a price of PKR 31.85 to Soorty Enterprises (Private) Limited.

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) started its operations in 2017 as the sole local manufacturer of aluminium beverage cans in Pakistan. Manufacturing facility of the Company is situated in M3 Industrial City, Faisalabad, which is a Special Economic Zone (“SEZ”).

PABIC Ashmore Investment Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd beverage cans

Ashmore Investment to sell its stake in Pakistan’s can maker

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties

Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters