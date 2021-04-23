ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
ASL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 87.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 115.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.42%)
EPCL 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.31%)
FCCL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.39%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HUBC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
MLCF 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
PAEL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PPL 82.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.3%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 176.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.42%)
UNITY 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,802 Decreased By ▼ -23.39 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,045 Decreased By ▼ -15.11 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,705 Decreased By ▼ -225.11 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,298 Decreased By ▼ -76.95 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Swiss-EU deal: Live or let die?

  • But ahead of Swiss President Guy Parmelin's meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Bern has kept its cards close to its chest on what approach it plans to take.
AFP 23 Apr 2021

GENEVA: Switzerland's president heads to Brussels on Friday for a crunch meeting seeking to break through the logjam over a long-delayed agreement on simplifying ties with the European Union.

Brussels has made no secret of its growing impatience to nail down a "framework agreement" with Bern, 13 years in the making.

For the EU, negotiations on the deal concluded in 2018 -- but the Swiss have continued to press for changes and have so far baulked at signing.

The agreement would rejig five major agreements within a patchwork of 120 bilateral accords that govern non-EU member Switzerland's relations with the bloc.

Among other points, they touch on access to the single market and fine-tuning applicable Swiss and EU laws.

Fears abound that failing to secure the framework deal could jeopardise Switzerland's relationship with its largest trading partner at a time when more than half of all Swiss exports go to the bloc which all but surrounds the landlocked country.

But ahead of Swiss President Guy Parmelin's meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Bern has kept its cards close to its chest on what approach it plans to take.

"The Federal Council (government) is ready," was all a spokesman would say when asked what message Parmelin would deliver in Brussels.

Declarations that the deal was nearly dead have multiplied in recent months.

EU Ursula von der Leyen Switzerland Brussels President Swiss President Guy Parmelin

Swiss-EU deal: Live or let die?

