Zurich Classic of New Orleans scores

LOS ANGELES: Leading scores after Thursday's four-ball first round of the PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans US PGA Tour two-man team event:

62 - Viktor Hovland/Kris Ventura (NOR/NOR), Brice Garnett/Scott Stallings (USA/USA)

63 - Cameron Champ/Tony Finau (USA/USA), Billy Horschel/Sam Burns (USA/USA), Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele (USA/USA), Lee Kyoung-hoon/Kyle Stanley (USA/KOR), Mark Hubbard/Sebastian Cappelen (USA/DEN), Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel (RSA/RSA), Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith (AUS/AUS)

64 - Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (USA/USA), Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler (USA/USA), Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney (USA/USA), Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk (USA/USA), Roger Sloan/Aaron Baddeley (USA/AUS), Wyndham Clark/Erik van Rooyen (USA/RSA)