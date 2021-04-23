ANL 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
ASC 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
ASL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
AVN 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
BOP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 115.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.96%)
FFL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HUBC 75.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 38.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.6%)
PAEL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PPL 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
TRG 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.02%)
UNITY 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,772 Decreased By ▼ -52.56 (-1.09%)
BR30 24,818 Decreased By ▼ -241.89 (-0.97%)
KSE100 44,471 Decreased By ▼ -458.66 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,190 Decreased By ▼ -185.51 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Zurich Classic of New Orleans scores

  • Viktor Hovland/Kris Ventura (NOR/NOR), Brice Garnett/Scott Stallings (USA/USA)
AFP 23 Apr 2021

LOS ANGELES: Leading scores after Thursday's four-ball first round of the PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans US PGA Tour two-man team event:

62 - Viktor Hovland/Kris Ventura (NOR/NOR), Brice Garnett/Scott Stallings (USA/USA)

63 - Cameron Champ/Tony Finau (USA/USA), Billy Horschel/Sam Burns (USA/USA), Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele (USA/USA), Lee Kyoung-hoon/Kyle Stanley (USA/KOR), Mark Hubbard/Sebastian Cappelen (USA/DEN), Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel (RSA/RSA), Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith (AUS/AUS)

64 - Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (USA/USA), Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler (USA/USA), Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney (USA/USA), Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk (USA/USA), Roger Sloan/Aaron Baddeley (USA/AUS), Wyndham Clark/Erik van Rooyen (USA/RSA)

USA US PGA Tour Oosthuizen Charl Schwartzel RSA

Read more stories

