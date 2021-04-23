Kite flying disrupting NTDC transmission network

LAHORE: The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has said number of incidents of tripping at 500 KV and 220 KV transmission lines have been reported due to kite flying in areas of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala and Kasur. He said that due to frequent tripping of the transmission lines resulted in substantial loss in terms of revenue, equipment damages of NTDC. Kite flying is also posing threat to human lives in said areas.

While revealing the details, the spokesman said that the undue tripping of transmission has been noted in areas of Lahore like Kot Lakhpat, Faisal Town, Johar Town, BOR Society, Iqbal Town, Awan Town, Sabzazar, Shahdara Village, Rana Town, Gujjar Pura, Shalamar, Collar Wala Village near KSK Motorway Interchange, Bhoolay Androon Village near Lahore Faizpur Interchange, Chugian Sayalan Village Zahid Town, Kot Abdul Malik.

Many incidents of tripping also noted in areas of Faisalabad like Sitara Gold Colony, Kehkashan Colony, Yousafabad, Garden Block, Kashmir Pul, Malikpur, Tech Town, Malkhanwala, Chak No 225RB, Chak No 215RB Kakuana, Chak No 202RB, Shamsabad, Charchak, Islampura, Faisal Garden, Lateef Garden, Makuana, Millat Road, Canal Garden and Patoki.

The spokesman further said that NTDC authorities have taken up the matter with district administration of respective areas for stringent action against the kite flyers and requested to take action against the people involved in kite selling business to avoid tripping of NTDC transmission system.

