ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Crackdown on profiteers intensifies

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

LAHORE: In order to provide maximum relief to people during Ramazan, the Punjab government has intensified the crackdown on profiteers across the province, arresting 719 persons and lodging 1406 FIRs in the last 10 days. The price control magistrates also imposed fines of about Rs34.5 million during the raids conducted in different cities.

The report on the crackdown was presented at a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal. The Chief Secretary, additional chief secretary, secretaries of food, agriculture and industries department, Commissioner Lahore, Cane Commissioner Punjab and other concerned officers attended the meeting while the Divisional Commissioners participated through video link.

The meeting reviewed the prices, availability of commodities and performance of the price control magistrates. It also decided to take special measures to improve the supply and the process of sale of sugar.

Speaking at the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government is giving billions of rupees in subsidy on food items to provide relief to the common man during Ramazan. He directed the officers to take concrete steps to control the prices of poultry. He said he had visited the Ramazan bazaars in Sialkot and found the arrangements satisfactory; however, the number of counters at the busiest stalls should be increased to facilitate the buyers.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to increase the quota in the districts where sugar is in high demand, adding that there should be no shortage of anything commodity including the sweetener. He said as per the directives of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, the special branch and urban unit were assigned duties of monitoring to keep a check on the price control measures. He directed that those looting the people by creating artificial shortage of eatables be dealt with iron hand. The secretary industries gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the trend and availability of food items including flour, sugar, vegetables, ghee and poultry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mian Aslam Iqbal crackdown commodities profiteers

Crackdown on profiteers intensifies

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

US, other countries deepen climate goals

Karachi businesses to remain shut on Fridays, Sundays

Bond yields down as Covid situation worsens

Power Division notifies BoDs of three more Discos

KE, public sector entities: Arbitration agreement sent to ECC

PD presents summaries of NEP, IGCEP

Conglomerations: SBP, SECP revise ToRs of JTF

Duty-free car import: FBR changes definition of word ‘tourists’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.