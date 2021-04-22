Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials fall

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in the industrial and financial sectors.

The CSE All-Share Index fell about 1.4% to close at 7,327.91 points. The index is up about 8.2% for the year.

Conglomerates Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 3% and 4%, respectively.

The Sri Lankan central bank on Wednesday evening said it would issue development bonds worth up to $750 million via auction on April 22

Trading volumes rose to 139.3 million from 128.8 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing about 583 million rupees ($3.02 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 2.61 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted slightly lower at 193 against the US dollar, as of 1136 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.