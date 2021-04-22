Simplifying tax system priority of the govt, PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for bringing in reforms in the tax system, terming it a top priority of his government.

The Prime Minister said instead of imposing more taxes on the people, out of box solutions should be suggested to provide relief to them. He said reforms in the tax system and simplifying it is the priority of the government.

As per Radio Pakistan, the prime minister was chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council via video link in Islamabad on Thursday. PM Khan has directed the Economic Advisory Council to present a roadmap envisaging short, medium, and long-term measures for economic stability and sustainable growth.

He said that the purpose of the roadmap should be to further organize important sectors of the economy including energy, construction, agriculture, tourism, social protection, subsidies, Small and Medium enterprises, remittances, and public-private partnerships besides bringing stability to prices.

Imran Khan said the Economic Advisory Council has been established to take advantage of the inputs of prominent economic experts in order to put the economy on strong footing.