Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs 0.61 per unit

In good news for the electricity consumers, the electricity price is likely to be reduced by Rs0.61 per unit.

As per details, on the basis of data provided by the Central Power Purchasing Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G), a decrease of Rs 0.6149 kwh are over the reference fuel charges i.e. Rs 6.2295 kwh as per Annexure IV to the decision of the Authority for Ex-Wapda DISCOS for the fiscal year 2019 -20 has been proposed by CPPA-G for the month of March 2021.

In this regard the hearing to consider the proposed adjustment is scheduled by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on April 28, 2021 (Wednesday).

As per the data provided by the CPPA-G 19.42 percent of electricity was generated from hydel in March, compared to 30.5 percent from coal, 2.62 percent electricity was generated from furnace oil, 11.56 percent from domestic gas, 21.11 percent electricity was generated from RLNG and 10.49 percent electricity was generated from nuclear sources.

The cost of electricity generated from all sources amounted to Rs 49.715 billion,

As per NEPRA, all the interested/affected parties are invited to raise written / oral objection as permissible under the law at the public hearing.