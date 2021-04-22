SP PHP scales up information about PHP Helpline 1124

FAISALABAD: The spread of information about helpline 1124 is very essential to help road commuters in the event of any mishap. SP Punjab Highway Patrol, Region Faisalabad, Mirza Anjum Kamal said that road safety awareness is the need of the hour. The congestion on highways is on the rise day by day. Smooth flow of traffic is supreme duty of Punjab Highway Patrolling police. In this connection, broad awareness campaigns to sensitize farmers to avoid setting fire the remains and stubbles of harvest.

Further, he directed all PHP Post In-charge take action against the vehicles bearing fake registration and running with green Number plates. The objective of Mobile education unit is multifaceted and need of the hour to make people sensitize not only about road safety but also prevalent issues such as Novel Corona virus, smog and abuse of drugs etc. Fatal accidents claimed almost hundred and thousands innocent lives per year. Mobile education unit has predominant responsibility to create awareness in the educational institutions, public places, bus terminals, union councils, health care centers and commercial markets. Road shows and establishment of road camps helps people to know about traffic rules and ongoing awareness campaigns. It builds soft image of department as imparting education, distribution of pamphlets and leaflets bolster community policing. Further, he dilated upon the prospective plan to educate the students, public and people at large.

In-charge Mobile Education, Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti has devised a plan to visit Education institutions to conduct seminars to create awareness about the hazards of irresponsible and reckless driving on roads. The road shows and awareness walks are conducted to spread message of road sense and traffic sensibility to every citizens.

Punjab Highway Patrol Helpline 1124:

In case of emergency, happening of incident/accident, the road commuters can call on help line 1124 of Punjab Highway Patrol police. If the road user faces any kind of harassment on the road or he/she notices any unlawful activity on the road, he/she can call on PHP Helpline 1124.

Polite, helpful and compassionate is the sole motto of Punjab highway patrol. To serve humanity is our deliverance. Punjab highway patrol has the vision to help the people in distress. There is no problem, if the tyre of vehicle is flattened or any mechanical fault occurs in the dead of night, just call on PHP helpline 1124,the concerned patrolling vehicle will immediately response within 5 to 15 minutes.

The PHP helpline 1124 provides sense of protection to road users.

The road commuters should feel free and confident to call on helpline 1124 in case of any emergency, distress and accident.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021