Pakistan installs 4G Mobile Tower at K2 base camp

  • As per details, the mobile tower was installed by the Ministry of Interior department namely, Special Communication Organization and has started providing cellular and internet services.
Ali Ahmed 21 Apr 2021

Pakistan has installed the first-ever 4G mobile tower at the base camp of K2, the world's second-largest peak.

As per details, the mobile tower was installed by the Ministry of Interior department namely, Special Communication Organization and has started providing cellular and internet services.

“Our 4G reach is now in K2 base camp & Concordia glacier,” said SCO in a statement. “The mobile coverage & internet access will prove to be a highly monumental & pivotal source for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and assist in emergency situations!” it added.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has provided support to Special Communication Organisation (SCO) for the installation of this SCOM Tower to ensure communication facility at K2 Base Camp.

