Australia shares set to fall at the open; NZ slips

  • Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade on Wednesday.
Reuters 21 Apr 2021

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as Wall Street slipped and oil prices dipped overnight on concerns of a global spike in coronavirus cases.

The local share price index futures fell more than 1%, a 106.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.7% on Tuesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade on Wednesday.

