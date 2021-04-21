Markets
Australia shares set to fall at the open; NZ slips
- Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade on Wednesday.
21 Apr 2021
Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as Wall Street slipped and oil prices dipped overnight on concerns of a global spike in coronavirus cases.
The local share price index futures fell more than 1%, a 106.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.7% on Tuesday.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade on Wednesday.
Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies
Australia shares set to fall at the open; NZ slips
PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies
India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours
Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire
China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit
Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya
Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence
EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect
UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin
Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict
Read more stories
Comments