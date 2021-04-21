ANL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.67%)
World

Biden to deliver remarks on George Floyd trial verdict: W.House

  • Biden has already spoken with the family of Floyd by telephone and preparations were being made for a television address inside the White House.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is set to make formal remarks Tuesday on the guilty verdict against a former policeman convicted of killing an African-American man during an arrest in Minneapolis, the White House said.

Biden has already spoken with the family of Floyd by telephone and preparations were being made for a television address inside the White House.

George Floyd White House President Joe Biden Floyd family

Biden to deliver remarks on George Floyd trial verdict: W.House

