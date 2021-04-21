World
Biden to deliver remarks on George Floyd trial verdict: W.House
21 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is set to make formal remarks Tuesday on the guilty verdict against a former policeman convicted of killing an African-American man during an arrest in Minneapolis, the White House said.
Biden has already spoken with the family of Floyd by telephone and preparations were being made for a television address inside the White House.
