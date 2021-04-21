Ehsaas Programme: Tarin underlines need to replace untargeted subsidies

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has underlined the need to replace untargeted subsidies with targeted ones under the Ehsaas Programme in order to make it more sustainable in the long run.

During a meeting with Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety who called on the finance minister, he stated support and facilitation to the Ehsaas Programme and asked to replace untargeted subsidies with targeted ones to make it more sustainable in the long run.

Dr Nishtar briefed the finance minister about working of flagship Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme regarding direct cash transfers to the under-privileged women amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood and the secretary Finance Division also participated in the meeting.

At present, the programme provides Rs 12,000 each to more than 15 million deserving families.

The SAPM also outlined the provision of subsidies for Ehsaas beneficiaries through a chain of Utility Stores outlets across Pakistan and local grocery stores.

The underlying rationale is to support the underprivileged and marginalised households through a targeted subsidization policy with a focus on poverty reduction and women empowerment.

The finance minister commended Ehsaas Programme as one of the largest social protection programmes in the world which are critically acclaimed by the development partners including the IMF, the WB, and the ADB.

Pakistan’s landmark Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has played a significant role in mitigating the economic hardships of the marginalised groups of the society.

