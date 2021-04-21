ANL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.41%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.03%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.32%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
DGKC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.49%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
HASCOL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
PAEL 36.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PRL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.42%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
TRG 170.11 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.09%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.16%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 21.87 (0.45%)
BR30 25,774 Increased By ▲ 188.39 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,517 Increased By ▲ 117.48 (0.26%)
KSE30 18,599 Increased By ▲ 66.14 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Sterling climbs against dollar

Reuters Updated 21 Apr 2021

LONDON: Sterling hit its highest in more than six weeks against the dollar on Tuesday with the greenback’s continuing decline and a positive surprise from labour market data out of Britain lending support to the currency.

The pound crossed the $1.40 mark for the first time in nearly a month on Monday, rising 1% as it benefited from a broadly weakening dollar that took a hit as risk sentiment returned and volatility slumped in global markets. It extended gains to touch its highest since March 4 at $1.4009 early on Tuesday before reversing course to stand 0.3% lower against the dollar by 1505 GMT, and 0.4% lower against a strengthening euro at 86.40 pence.

Speculators’ net long position on the pound versus the dollar rebounded in the week to April 13 after slipping to its lowest since February in the previous week, CFTC data showed.

Sterling Pound Sterling Sterling vs dollar CFTC data

