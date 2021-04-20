ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

C$ sticks to recent range ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision

  • Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback.
  • Price of US oil rises 0.5%.
  • Canadian home prices accelerate in March.
  • Canada's 10-year yield climbs to three-week high at 1.581%.
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its US counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency extending its recent sideways pattern after Monday's federal budget and ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19 and to help launch an economic recovery ahead of an election expected later this year.

"The new spending is an upside to growth and could lead to the Bank of Canada raising rates earlier or faster than otherwise," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in London.

Canada's central bank has signaled it would leave interest rates on hold at a record low level of 0.25% until 2023. It is due to update its economic forecasts on Wednesday and could announce it is cutting bond purchases from the current pace of C$4 billion per week.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2530 to the greenback, or 79.81 US cents. Since the start of April it has traded in a range of 1.2467 to 1.2634.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.5%, supported by disruption to Libyan exports and expectations of a drop in US crude inventories. But rising global coronavirus cases limited gains and also weighed on global equity markets.

Canadian home prices accelerated sharply in March, data showed. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index was up 1.5% from the previous month.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve. The 10-year rose 2.6 basis points to 1.581%, its highest level since March 30, after the budget document showed that Canada is raising the share of long-term debt it issues, including quarterly auctions of ultra-long bonds.

Canadian Dollar Canadian economy Canadian GDP Canadian forex market

C$ sticks to recent range ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters