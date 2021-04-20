Sri Lankan shares fall over 2pc as industrials, financials drag

Sri Lankan shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, weighed by a slump in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index fell 2.6% to close at 7,355.11 points. The index is still up 8.6% for the year.

Conglomerates Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags to the index, tumbling 7.2% and 7.8%, respectively.

Trading volumes rose to 197.1 million from 126.8 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 166.8 million rupees ($877,894.74) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 3.69 billion rupees, as per exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 190 against the US dollar, as of 1133 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.