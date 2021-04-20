Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly

(Karachi) The government has tabled a resolution to expel the French ambassador from Pakistan before the National Assembly session, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the NA session was presided over by Speaker Asad Qaiser. At the start of the session, PTI lawmaker Amjid Ali Khan moved the resolution.

The said resolution condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures by the French magazine in September last year. It also deplored the French president's statements hurting the sentiments of hundreds of millions of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

Under the resolution, a debate should be held on the issue of expelling the French ambassador from Pakistan. It also called for apprising all European countries, especially France, of the gravity of the matter. It further stated that detailed discussions on the matter should be held with all Muslim countries and it should be taken up jointly on international forums. Later, the speaker adjourned the session till April 23 (Friday).

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party boycotted the session of the lower house of Parliament, saying the PM did not take the opposition into confidence over the decision.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a tweet that the government didn’t bring the agreement it reached with the outlawed TLP to the National Assembly. “Govt took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make a statement in NA, didn't take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home,” he added.

Earlier, the NA session was adjourned till 2 pm on April 22 (Thursday) but it was rescheduled to be held today in the wake of the government’s talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

A government delegation, comprising Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar, and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with members of the proscribed group in Lahore.

The interior minister, in a video statement, said the protests across Pakistan, including the one outside the headquarters of the religiopolitical group, will end.

He said that all cases, including those filed under the fourth schedule, against the members of banned TLP will also be withdrawn.