ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly

  • The resolution condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures by the French magazine in September last year
  • The Pakistan Peoples Party boycotted the session, saying the PM did not take the opposition into confidence over the decision
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 20 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The government has tabled a resolution to expel the French ambassador from Pakistan before the National Assembly session, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the NA session was presided over by Speaker Asad Qaiser. At the start of the session, PTI lawmaker Amjid Ali Khan moved the resolution.

The said resolution condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures by the French magazine in September last year. It also deplored the French president's statements hurting the sentiments of hundreds of millions of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

Under the resolution, a debate should be held on the issue of expelling the French ambassador from Pakistan. It also called for apprising all European countries, especially France, of the gravity of the matter. It further stated that detailed discussions on the matter should be held with all Muslim countries and it should be taken up jointly on international forums. Later, the speaker adjourned the session till April 23 (Friday).

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party boycotted the session of the lower house of Parliament, saying the PM did not take the opposition into confidence over the decision.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a tweet that the government didn’t bring the agreement it reached with the outlawed TLP to the National Assembly. “Govt took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make a statement in NA, didn't take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home,” he added.

Earlier, the NA session was adjourned till 2 pm on April 22 (Thursday) but it was rescheduled to be held today in the wake of the government’s talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

A government delegation, comprising Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar, and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with members of the proscribed group in Lahore.

The interior minister, in a video statement, said the protests across Pakistan, including the one outside the headquarters of the religiopolitical group, will end.

He said that all cases, including those filed under the fourth schedule, against the members of banned TLP will also be withdrawn.

protests debate National Assembly session National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser commerce market TehreekeLabbaik Pakistan govt TLP talks resolution passed expulsion of french envoy banned religious party negotiations successful PPP boycotts session

Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters