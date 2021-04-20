KATI, GFS Builders sign MoU for tree planting campaign

KARACHI: The Government, business community representatives and the private sector must work together to protect the city's environment. The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) have always set an example for the city to be green, beautiful and improve the environment. The tree planting campaign in the city needs to promote trees and plants that are compatible with the environment of Karachi.

This was stated by President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Saleem-uz-Zaman, while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tree planting campaign jointly launched by Karachi Municipality, KATI, Rajby and GFS Builder.

Chairman KATI Standing Committee on Tree Planting Junaid Naqi, Director General Parks Taha Saleem, GFS Builder's representative Asim Ali Khan and Tariq Mustafa also addressed the gathering.

Under the MoU, in the initial phase, trees will be planted on Road 3000 from Brooks Chowrangi to EBM Causeway while the same project will be further expanded to Road 12000. Along with this, tree planting campaign will be continued on other roads of Korangi Industrial Area including Indus Hospital, Nasir Jump and Shan Chowrangi.

