UBG congratulates Tarin on becoming finance minister

KARACHI: United Business Group (UBG) Patron in Chief S M Muneer, Secretary General Zubair Tufail, Spokesperson Gulzar Feroze, Former Senior Vice President FPCCI Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Former Vice Presidents Tariq Haleem and Hanif Gohar have congratulated Shaukat Tarin on assuming charge of Federal Finance Minister.

They said that Tarin is an experienced man and expressed that his policies would help stabilise the country's economy and restore the confidence of the business community.

UBG leaders said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made the best decision to bring Shaukat Tarin as the head of the Finance Ministry.

Shaukat Tarin has been the Finance Minister before and he is well aware of the problems of the business community. The business community has high hopes for the new finance minister, said Muneer.

The present economic team of the government has the full capability to move the country on a better path and development in all sectors.

We are confident that the new economic team of the government will take fruitful steps to boost economic activities, said Zubair Tufail.

The country faced significant challenges and expressed hoped that Shaukat Tarin is one of the country's leading economist with the potential to deliver good results.

Tufail said if the temporary refinancing scheme is revived, it will save the jobs and salaries of the employees.

Tariq Haleem said that Shaukat Tarin will definitely bring the country out of the economic crisis.

The time has come to take steps to bring down the prices of electricity and gas in the country. They hoped that the business-friendly and export-oriented policies with a fair and sound strategy are needed to stabilise the national economy.

Hanif Gohar said that Shaukat Tarin would prove to be a successful Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin was trusted by the business community across the country and he would take positive steps to accelerate economic activities.

