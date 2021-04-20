Islamabad infrastructure needs improvement: PM

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Margalla Highway here on Monday, the Prime Minister said there is a need to improve infrastructure in the federal capital owing to a massive increase in its population during the last two years.

He said the federal capital is a beautiful city because the Himalayas start from here.

The PM said the project of Ring Road would lessen the burden of traffic, which in turn would facilitate tourism because usually traffic is stuck at Bhara Kahu for hours and with the completion of that project, traffic would bypass Bhara Kahu through Ring Road.

He regretted that the previous government had inflicted immense harm on environment through deforestation but the present government cared a lot about environment protection.

Pakistan is already facing water problem due to climate change and the government is therefore trying its focus on tree plantation.

